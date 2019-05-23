Bengaluru: 25-yr-old beaten up for making parked bike fall

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old man was beaten black and blue by two people in a road rage incident in RT Nagar on May 14. The victim, identified as Pradeep, is a resident of Doddanna Nagar in RT Nagar and an employee with a digital TV company.

While walking down the roadside in Doddanna Nagar around 10 pm, his shirt’s sleeve got stuck in the handle of a bike parked near the house belonging to the attackers. The bike fell and the attackers identified as Rajesh (30), and his younger brother Raju (26) saw this.

When Pradeep was lifting up the bike, they came out of their house and assaulted him for making their bike fall. Pradeep tried to explain that it was not intentional, but they didn’t listen to him. He managed to escape from there and reached home.

Pradeep said, “After I reached home, Rajesh and Raju came with a wooden log and broken asphalt sheet and pulled me out of the house to assault me brutally. My family members and neighbours stopped the duo and took me to the hospital.”

“I fractured my left leg and doctors performed surgery. Later, the police took a statement from me at the hospital,” he said, adding that the bike stand was not proper, so when his shirt got stuck in the handle, it fell down.An investigating officer from DJ Halli police station said, “We have arrested the duo and are investigating the case further.”

Raging issue

May 15

Anepalya resident Manik Devanathi was assaulted by a group of three people when he questioned them about their reckless riding. The incident happened when Devanathi was talking to a friend in front of his house. The trio, who were on a scooter, hit Devanathi, and when he shouted at the rider, they attacked him with a knife on his left thigh and escaped.

May 14

A police inspector was assaulted by a software engineer in Koramangala. The cop, Hitendra M S, was walking in the National Games Village, when he saw the techie, identified as Sanjay, driving a two-wheeler rashly. When he asked him to ride properly, Sanjay assaulted Hitendra with his helmet.

April 27

Venkatachalapathi, a resident of Hongasandra, was beaten up by a couple in Mangammanapalya. Venkatachalapathi was riding his bike around 6.30pm, when a bike coming from the opposite direction almost hit him. Though he didn’t say anything to the couple, they abused him and the woman hit him on his head with her mobile phone, while her husband kicked him.

April 25

A 50-year-old man was attacked with a stone, leaving him injured on his face and eye, in Gulbarga colony. The victim was riding his moped, when an autorickshaw parked haphazardly on the road, blocked his way. When he asked the men sitting in the auto to make way for him, they attacked him with a stone.