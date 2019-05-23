Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Man ends life over harassment by wife

A 34-year-old man killed himself by hanging at his house in Manjunath Nagar over alleged harassment by his wife and her family members.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old man killed himself by hanging at his house in Manjunath Nagar over alleged harassment by his wife and her family members. While he killed himself on May 17, his highly decomposed body was found only on Sunday night. The deceased is Srinivas S, a driver. Police said that based on Srinivas’ suicide note, Bagalagunte police have booked a case of abetment of suicide against his wife and her family. 

Srinivas’ brother Raveeshvara S, owner of a driving school, told TNIE that Srinivas and his wife Suma were living with him. A month ago, Suma had a fight with Srinivas and went to her parents’ house for about 10 days. When she returned home recently, the family planned a trip to Dharmastala but Srinivas refused to go with them.

“Srinivas used to come home late at night after work and Suma often suspected that he was having an affair. This would lead to frequent fights. She would complain to her parents, who then threatened Srinivas that they will file a police case against him,” Raveeshvara said.“Srinivas also had some loans to pay, so he would spend all his earnings paying off his debts. I was taking care of him and his wife. But Suma would complain and fight,” he added.

