Bengaluru: Woman’s jilted lover kills her husband

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajagopala Nagar police have arrested four people for murdering a 37-year-old businessman. The main accused was having an illicit affair with the deceased’s wife. Efforts are on to nab the main accused, Kishore. The arrested are Ravisha (44) of Arsikere, Jitendra (30) from Holenarasipura, Sumanth Raj (29) from Kudur and Pradeep Kumar from Chitradurga. They all reside in Hegganahalli.

The deceased Umesh, a resident of Srigandhanagar, ran an eatery in the area. On May 12, he was in his hotel when he was killed. Kishore and the other accused threw chilli powder on Umesh’s face and attacked him with lethal weapons. They escaped when he died. Rajagopala Nagar police have registered a case of murder. After zeroing in on the accused, police learnt that Kiran and Umesh’s wife Roopa were in an illicit relationship for the past eight months.

Kishore had recorded videos of their private time together without her knowledge. He uploaded them on his Facebook page. When Umesh questioned Roopa about the video, they had a fight.

However, they patched things up and filed a police complaint against Kishore. Kishore was arrested and sent to jail in that case. After coming out on bail, Kishore and his associates hatched a plan to kill Roopa and Umesh.