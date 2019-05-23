Music for the soul  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Popular singer Kavita Seth will render a live music show in the city. The programme has been organised by Forum Mall, Koramangala in association with Mirchi Live. Born in 1970, Seth is one of the most known playback singers in Hindi cinema. She is also a renowned performer of Ghazals and Sufi music and leads a Sufi musical group called Karwaan Group.

Seth has received many awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 2010 for her classical Sufi rendition Gunja Sa Koi Iktara for the film Wake up Sid (2009). She has also won the Star Screen Award for Best Female Playback for the same song, which was one of the biggest chartbusters in 2019.

She first started performing at the Khan-Kahe Niyazia Dargah, in Bareilly and started performing for the public soon after. Seth specialises in Sufi -style singing, although she also sings geet, ghazal and folk songs. Over the years, she has performed at live shows in different parts of the world, including London, Birmingham, Scotland, Berlin, Oslo, Stockholm, and places across India. The performance will be held on May 24 at 7 pm. Tickets available at bookmyshow.com