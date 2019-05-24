Home Cities Bengaluru

BJP pockets Bengaluru again, puts up a better show

Tejasvi, Mohan, Sadananda Gowda cross the finish line with ease; Retaining Bangalore Rural only consolation for Congress

Published: 24th May 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters wearing Modi masks celebrate | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP sweeps Bangalore again. The saffron party has retained all three Bangalore seats. This time, with a much better record to show than in 2014. The victory is sweeter for the party because it comes at a time when the Congress-JDS coalition is ruling the state as well as in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). 

Being a cosmopolitan city, the IT capital has a mixed electorate. Bengaluru Urban has three Lok Sabha constituencies -- Bangalore South, Bangalore North and Bangalore Central. BJP has held on to them for the last three terms. The last Congress MP elected from Bengaluru was in 1999 — Congress’ Jaffer Sharief, former Union Minister who represented Bangalore North till 2004. 

In 2009, Bangalore Central, carved from Bangalore North and Bangalore South Lok Sabha seats, was formed and P C Mohan from BJP has been MP since then. Like in 2014, this time too Mohan has defeated Rizwan Arshad of Congress.

In Bangalore South, BJP’s young rising star Tejasvi Surya (28) beat Congress’ B K Hariprasad with over a 3 lakh margin. The BJP’s choice of Surya came as a surprise to many, as it was against the recommendation of state party president B S Yeddyurappa. It was widely expected that the ticket would go to Tejaswini, wife of the late BJP leader H N Ananth Kumar, who had won the seat six times in a row from 1996.

In Bangalore North, BJP’s ‘ever-smiling’ D V Sadananda Gowda emerged victorious with a comfortable margin of 1,47, 518 votes over his closest rival Krishna Byre Gowda of the Congress-JD(S) alliance. This is his second victory from the seat. In 2014, he defeated C Narayanaswamy of the Congress.

In the 2014 polls, riding on the Modi wave, BJP candidates won by 2.02 lakh votes from Bangalore South, 1.37 lakh from Bangalore North and 1.17 lakh from Bangalore Central. This time, the victory margin is bigger. Congress, however, managed to retain Bangalore Rural. But the vote share had reduced. In 2014, D K Suresh won by 5.49 lakh votes. This time, he won by 2.06 lakh votes. 

Senior BJP leader and former minister Suresh Kumar said many factors worked for them. The most significant one being that people wanted Modi government at the Centre as they had seen his government’s way of functioning. Secondly, there was no healthy alliance between Congress and JDS, which made their candidates’ credibility to come down. Thirdly, neither the JDS nor Congress was as well-organised and disciplined as BJP.

Their campaign started just a few days before the election, while BJP had a systematic approach right from booth level karyakarthas to the higher-ups. The BJP’s reach was not only penetrative but also widespread, which helped them win 25 of the 28 LS seats in the state, besides all three in Bengaluru. 

A senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, echoed this. He said the main reason for their defeat was the failure of the Congress-JDS alliance. Had they contested separately under the Congress banner, they would have given a  better fight to BJP, he said. “Barring Bangalore South, we had chances of winning Central and North, but the alliance spoilt it. We lost JDS voters who did not accept us,’’ the leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru BJP Bangalore South Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp