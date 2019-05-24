Home Cities Bengaluru

Solid slap on my face: Prakash Raj after poll defeat

A solid slap on my face, as more abuse, troll and humiliation come my way. I will stand my ground. My resolve to fight for secular India will continue.

Prakash Raj (Photo | EPS)

Prakash Raj (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj who lost the Lok Sabha elections from the Bangalore Central constituency said the “result was a solid slap on his face.” Raj secured 28,906 votes (2.41% of the total votes polled) and lost the deposit.

“A solid slap on my face, as more abuse, troll and humiliation come my way. I will stand my ground. My resolve to fight for secular India will continue. A tough journey ahead has just begun,’’ he tweeted.  Earlier in the day, Raj left the counting centre midway after the trends showed that he was trailing.

