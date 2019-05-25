Are you in your element?

Home Cities Bengaluru

Our body is governed by vatha, pitha and kapha. Knowing your body type can help realign the imbalance 

By  Rocnhana Moha
Express News Service

Siddha medicine explains that balance is key for good health. This includes balance within the body and balance with the environment around them. The three major elements in Siddha medicine that control the human body are vatha, pitha and kapha.

“Imbalances occur due to occupations or due to improper diet. However, all of this can be rectified through simple measures. In the case of extreme discomfort, consult a Siddha practitioner,” says Dr Siddha Varmakalai Aasaan Vijendran, Siddha doctor, who is a private practitioner, and has collaborated with Mumbai-based group Ekatva Gita, which focuses on spiritual healing. Dr Vijendran tells City Express about these systems, how they affect the body and health and ways to combat imbalances.

