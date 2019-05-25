Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengalureans don’t mind paying to watch shows: Dr Ananda Jayant 

Tiger will be staged at 6.30pm on May 25 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. 

Published: 25th May 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Tales of the Bull and the Tiger

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Listening to stories is fun. Seeing them get brought to life is another thrill altogether. That’s what Padma Shri recipient and renowned dancer-choreographer Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant hopes her production Tales of the Bull and the Tiger, which premieres in the city on Saturday, is for audience members. 

“We will use Bharatanatyam, Sanskrit and Tamil poetry to present stories we’ve all grown up listening to in a fun way. The production will be a meeting point for tradition and modernity since we will also be using projection mapping during our performance,” reveals Dr Jayant. 

When asked about the stories, the dancer is tight-lipped, not wanting to give too much away. “The only clue I can give is that Nandi and Simha are who we are referring to in the title of the production,” she says, adding that she and Bengaluru-based Mithun Shyam are the lead dancers and will be accompanied by a team of about 20 other artistes.

While this is the first time the production will be staged in Bengaluru, it is far from being Dr Jayant’s maiden performance in the city. She says, “People have inquired how much the tickets for the production cost. People from other Indian cities don’t express this keenness for art and culture. This production has no entry fee but if Bengalureans were willing to pay for it, it shows that they have a lot of respect for classical dance and other traditional art forms.” 

The performance, she hopes, will appeal to youngsters as well. She recalls the initial days from her learning at Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai. “I was 11 when I first met Rukmini Devi Arundale. Since I was just a kid, she had a soft corner for me and I’d like to think I was one of her favourite 
students,” she laughs. 

Since then, dance has rarely left her side, and kept her going through cancer treatment in 2008 as well. “Surgery, chemotherapy, radiation... I danced through it all. If there is something you nurture closely, it becomes your strength in trying times. So when life threw the cancer curve ball my way, dance helped me ride it out and helped me focus on all the positives in life,” she says. 
plays
Tales of the Bull and the Tiger will be staged at 6.30pm on May 25 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant plays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp