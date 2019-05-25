Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bellandur to see 3,000 more trees

Following a campaign to build 2,500 recharge wells in Bellandur, residents are taking a step forward and have decided to go green.

File photo of clean up work in progress at Bellandur Lake Bengaluru (File Photo | Jithendra M/EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a campaign to build 2,500 recharge wells in Bellandur, residents are taking a step forward and have decided to go green. They have launched an initiative to plant 3,000 trees across Bellandur to decrease the pollution and make the locality green.

So far the phase one of the project has started, wherein 850 trees will be planted, out of which many apartment dwellers have already planted 400 trees across Harlur, Kasavanahalli, Doddakanelli.

A team of members who are carrying out this initiative are procuring sapplings from the BBMP forest cell and carrying out the initiative. “We are involved in the ‘Go Green’ campaign in different phases. The first phase has already started where 850 trees are obtained and distributed across many Resident Welfare Association members who will further give it to the residents to plant them. After planting all the 850 saplings, we will go to the second phase and get additional plants from the BBMP forest cell and do the same. It is the right time to plant the trees during monsoon as the plants will get enough water for their growth,” said a resident of Bellandur Vishnu Prasad. He is also one of the team members who started this initiative. 

While many of the residents are planting trees in their own apartment layouts, some are even planting on the road side. “So far we have planted 48 plants of species like Honge, Jamun and Amla. Everyone should take up the responsibility,” said Srinivas SA from 
Astro Green Park Halanayakanahalli.

