Bengaluru: Man tries to save employee, attacked by duo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old interior designer alleged that a duo assaulted and robbed his employee’s phone.



When he rushed to his help, he too was attacked with a knife. After a brawl ensued the designer D Dilip Kumar beat up one of the attackers. The alleged attacker’s sister filed a counter-complaint against Dilip alleging that her brother was beaten up for no reason. Police have taken up both the cases and are investigating.

Dilip is a resident of Ramaswamypalya. On Tuesday night, he visited his sister’s house in KHB quarters of Lingarajapuram, along with his employee John (18). John was waiting outside the house when the incident happened. “Two youths identified as Arjun and Anthony beat up John and robbed his phone around 9 pm. I heard some noise outside and saw the duo beating John. When I rushed to his help, they assaulted me. Arjun held me while Anthony took out a knife and slashed my head,” Dilip said.



When he raised an alarm, the duo escaped. Dilip was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was given first-aid, after which he was admitted to Bowring Hospital. He is said to be out of danger.

Dilip told the police that the duo, apparently under the influence of drugs, regularly beat up youths staying in KHB quarters and rob them of their valuables.

However, Arjun’s sister Jhansi filed a counter-complaint against Dilip and John stating that she found Dilip beating up Arjun near her house at around 9.30 pm. She alleged that Dilip hit Arjun with an iron rod and threw a stone on his leg leaving him seriously injured. Jhansi told the police that when she rushed to her brother’s rescue, Dilip attacked her with a knife on her hand.



An investigating officer said: “We have taken complaints from both the parties and are waiting for them to recover from injuries to take further action.”