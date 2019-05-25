Home Cities Bengaluru

BJP enters Bengaluru’s Congress bastions

Tejasvi Surya, D V Sadananda Gowda and PC Mohan win by big margins on Congress turf

Published: 25th May 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters celebrate their party's victory in the general elections.

BJP supporters celebrate their party's victory in the general elections. (Photo | AP)

By Ashwini Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP candidates from Bengaluru, who won with landslide victories, got more votes from Congress and JDS MLA assembly constituencies. The Modi wave, and the fact that all is not well between the allies, cost the coalition candidates heavily and ensured that they failed to open their account in Bengaluru.

Tejasvi Surya (Bangalore North), D V Sadananda Gowda (Bangalore South) and PC Mohan (Bangalore Central) who won with big margins, were able to pick up more votes in Congress MLA constituencies. Sitting MLA and senior minister in the coalition government, Krishna Byregowda, who contested against Sadananda Gowda, lost to the BJP though he has thrice represented Byatarayanapura assembly constituency. In 2018, he polled over 1.37 lakh voter in Byatarayanapura, and in 2019, to 1.3 lakh votes, but lost the big battle in his own assembly constituency. 

Bengaluru North has eight assembly constituencies, of which five are represented by Congress MLAs, two from JDS and one from BJP. Krishna Byregowda scored less votes from Yeshwanthpur, Hebbal, Byatarayanapura assembly constituencies represented by Congress, and even lesser from Dasarahalli and Mahalakshmilayout constituencies which are represented by JDS MLAs. 
When contacted, Krishna Byregowda said this result had nothing to do with the coalition. “If we take previous elections into account, voting patterns in the Assembly and the Lok Sabha are different,’’ he said. 

Bengaluru Central also has eight assembly constituencies, five represented by Congress and three from BJP. Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad scored well from Congress MLA constituencies including Sarvajnanagar, Shivajinagar, Shanthinagar and Chamarajpet. But in Gandhinagar, which is represented by KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rizwan got lesser votes than BJP’s PC Mohan.  Votes from Rajajinagar and Mahadevapura assembly constituencies, which are represented by BJP MLAs, helped cement Mohan’s victory. 

In 2018, Congress and JDS had together scored 83,989 votes which dropped to 46,191 in 2019. On the other hand, BJP which scored 37,284 in 2018 election got by 70,914 votes in 2019. 
Bengaluru South, which has five BJP MLAs and three Congress MLAs, saw the entire constituency favouring BJP. Former Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy and his daughter Soumya Ramalinga Reddy from Congress, who represent BTM layout and Jayanagar assembly constituencies, failed to get more votes for their candidates. 

A senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, said they had the better candidate in all three constituencies, but only lost the seat due to then joining hands with the JDS. “We were hoping to win Bengaluru Central and North Lok Sabha constituencies,’’ he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru congress BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp