Healthy, tasty, happy

Sudeshna Dutta

BENGALURU: In light of the ‘eat healthy, think better’ quote, which was made famous by the Britannia brand, a particular question looms in the minds of almost everyone -- can healthy food be tasty too? Or a more compelling debate between the vegetarians and non-vegetarians would be -- how can vegetarian food be tasty?

Most meat lovers say, “I want chicken/mutton on my plate. It completes the meal.” Vegetarians fight back, saying eating greens helps sharpen the mind and cleanse the body. Also, teamed up with a few spices, it can be pleasing to the taste buds, they say.

Agreeing with the vegetarians, CE decided to have an organic, gluten-free experience at Pure and Sure Cafe in Jayanagar. The cafe also has a store where one can buy millets, rice, fruits, grams, lentils and more. Being under the weather with constant sneezing, I was recommended their signature ginger, turmeric and coconut latte, which was hot and soothing. The ginger and turmeric flavour were more prominent in the beverage, making it exactly the kind grandmothers swear by.



An interesting aspect of the cafe is the strict check they keep on the health factor. They make sure that there is no added sugar in their beverages. But not to compromise on the taste, they have a couple of sugar substitutes like coconut sugar and palm sugar with a lower glycaemic index. A round of applause for putting in so much thought for customers.

Among soups, we tried the mango, sweet potato, coconut and turmeric soup, which was again, a rejuvenating experience. Anything that has mango in it is supposed to taste good, and the turmeric is an added element towards making it healthy.



In pastas, we noticed they have basil, walnut and cheddar pesto. We did not waste a second in ordering this as we wanted to see how they use cheese in a healthy place like this. All our doubts were cleared when the first bite of the pasta tasted every bit like how we might make it at home. There was cheese, but just enough for the flavour to rest. Garnished with chia seeds, it was fulfilling, to say the least. They have also incorporated super seeds like soya, flax and quinoa in a variety of dishes to bring in the health factor among a diet-conscious Bengaluru crowd.

From the millet range, we had a small bowl of multi-millet khichdi, an enriching source of vitamins, proteins and nutrients. It was full of flavours and being a vegetarian dish, it was surprising to find out how tasty it can get.

Another star attraction that the cafe is proud of preparing food with is the jackfruit. Because of the meaty texture and high health quotient, jackfruit is becoming a popular choice among vegetarians and also non-vegetarians who want to go meat-free every now and then. We ordered jackfruit kheema and ragi dosa, which turned out to a beautiful combination to relish.

A glass of warm watermarked the end of our meal, as we walked out feeling hearty, healthy and full.

Cost for two: Rs 1,000 approx