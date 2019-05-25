Home Cities Bengaluru

‘It’s disappointing when i try to match my mother’s recipes and can’t’

When the guests appreciate the food for its quality and flavour, my day is totally made.

By Express News Service

When are you happiest at work?
When the guests appreciate the food for its quality and flavour, my day is totally made.
What was your biggest 
disappointment as a chef?
They say that there is magic in a mother’s hand. You just can’t match the taste no matter how much you try. When I try to copy my mother’s recipe and cannot match it, its disappointing but also makes me appreciate what she makes all 
the more.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?
Okra.
Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?
Pasta! Its too cliché. Instead, 
I like to try fusion food, which I do trials on regular basis.
Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?
I love the Pan seared Salmon with Green Peas Mash and Hollandaise Sauce at Smoor. I genuinely love this dish.
Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe.
Unfortunately, or should I say fortunately, this has never happened. Wouldn’t dream of a day like this!
What is the best recent food trend you have observed?
Traditional Indian food with a twist. Indians have come back to their roots. They love the ‘ghar ka khana’ concept with a twist. This is a what the food industry is leading to and the health aspect is also covered.

Nikhil Naibagkar, executive chef, Smoor Chocolates

