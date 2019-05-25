Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC orders probe into suspicious land documents

Four villagers from Doddaballapura taluk who moved the High Court seeking to make entries in revenue records, have landed in trouble for allegedly creating bogus documents.

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (EPS| Debdutta Mitra)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four villagers from Doddaballapura taluk who moved the High Court seeking to make entries in revenue records, have landed in trouble for allegedly creating bogus documents. The court referred the matter to CID for investigation, as the signature of the tahsildar is allegedly forged. 

“This court meticulously compared the signature of the then tahsildar of Doddaballapur, as seen in the original record and also in the saguvali chits produced by the counsel for petitioners. The two signatures appear to be different,” said Justice S N Satyanarayana. The four villagers are Ulluraiah, Siddagangamma, Lingappa and Gangaraju, residing at Ramadevanahalli in Doddaballapura taluk. They moved the court on March 2018, seeking to make revenue entries for 1.10 acres, 1.20 acres, 1 acre and 1.10 acres, respectively. 

Tahsildar M K Ramesh, who was present before the court with the original records, pointed out the difference in the signature. 

