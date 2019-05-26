Bengaluru: 5 friends stab history-sheeter to death, cops on prowl

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a drunken brawl, a 29-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death by his friends in Yeswanthpur on Friday night. The motive behind the murder is not known. The deceased has been identified as Vijay alias Viji, a resident of Goraguntepalya. He was living with his family.

The police said that the incident took place at around 3.30 pm. Vijay’s friends Kirik Manja and Shivaraj had gone to his house and taken for a party. They then went to a nearby restaurant and started abusing Vijay over a petty issue.

In a fit of rage, the accused stabbed him following which Vijay started running. But five gang members chased him and stabbed him to death. A passerby who witnessed the incident alerted Yeswanthpur police.

Police officers said that Vijay’s body was lying in the middle of the road. After they arrived, they shifted it for postmortem.

A police officer said a special team has been formed and are looking out for the assailants. He further said that the police was yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack. Preliminary investigations revealed that Vijay had a quarrel with the prime accused Manja over an old rivalry and had threatened him. Upset over this, he hatched the murder plot, the police officer said.