Bengaluru rains: City administration working on clearing uprooted trees, restoring power

By Express News Service

After heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday with gutsy winds leading to many trees falling, Bengaluru's municipal administration is involved in clearing the fallen trees

About 46 trees were uprooted in various parts of the city like Jaymahal extension, OMBR layout, Neelasandra, Austin Town, Vivek Nagar, Jeevanbhima Nagar, BTM Layout, Vijayanagar, Wilson Garden, Kamanhalli, Double road in the Saturday rains. Among the 46 trees uprooted, more than 12 trees were cleared by BBMP immediately while others were being cleared on Sunday.

Many of the trees which were uprooted fell on vehicles parked outside residents' houses. In Vijaynagar, about four vehicles cars including bikes were smashed with the tree falling on them. One of the residents was devastated as it was a new bike brought a month back.

Many localities faced power cut for more than six hours in BEML Layout, ITI layout, Tannery road, Whitefield, Jaynagar, BTM Layout, Vidyaranyapura. In Kalyannagar there was no power for 12 hours. Many complained that the BESCOM helpline was of no use and the new whatsapp feature where they can text their complaints also remained of no use. “I kept texting on the Bescom whatsapp number but it was of no use, they didn't even reply to my message and the power is not even back in BEML Layout,” said Rajshri T, resident of BEML Layout.

However, the BESCOM reported 10,325 complaints registered on their helpline number, SMS, social media among which 10,043 were resolved. Another 282 is in the progress of getting resolved.

Rains are expected for the next two to three days in the evenings as stated by the India Meteorological Department.

