Bengaluru students shine in CET

BENGALURU: Bengaluru secured top spots in all streams of Common Entrance Test (CET), the results of which were announced on Saturday. Jeffin Biju from Sri Chaithanya Techno Pre University College, Marathalli, secured the first rank in engineering. P Mahesh Anand, also from the same college, secured the first rank in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences and BSc Veterinary Science. Sai Saketika Chekuri from the same college was stood first in BPharma and Keerthana M from Arun National Public School secured the first place in BSc Agriculture.

As many as 1,94,308 students had appeared for the examinations that took place from March 29 to 30 at 431 exam centres across the state. Boys and girls fared equally well in all the subjects. While boys scored well in Engineering, BPharma and DPharma, girls scored better in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, BSc Agriculture and Bachelors in Veterinary Sciences. Meanwhile, commenting on the method of conducting the exam, State Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda said discussions are on about making the examination online.

The toppers celebrate with their families; (Left) Jeffin Biju secured the 1st rank in engineering, while Sai Saketika Chekuri came 1st in pharmacy; (Below) All three students are from Bengaluru-based colleges |Express

Department mulls regulating engg fees

The Education Department is contemplating a fee regulatory committee to crackdown on the exorbitant fees charged by private engineering colleges across the state. Some engineering colleges have already started quoting excessive fees. For instance, one college is charging up to Rs 48 lakh just for admission, sources said. Considering the enormous fees that students are being charged for admissions to engineering colleges, Devegowda said a committee is being formed to cap the admission fees. “At the moment, private colleges believe they have the right to do anything, but they will soon be reined in,” he added. Also, department officials said it is mandatory that colleges display the fees of the seats under the management quota. Officials from the department said the verification of documents will take place on June 6.