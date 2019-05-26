Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru students shine in CET

While boys scored well in engineering, BPharma and DPharma, girls scored better in naturopathy and yogic sciences, BSc Agriculture

Published: 26th May 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

P Mahesh Anand got the 1st rank in veterinary sciences, naturopathy and yogic sciences.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru secured top spots in all streams of Common Entrance Test (CET), the results of which were announced on Saturday. Jeffin Biju from Sri Chaithanya Techno Pre University College, Marathalli, secured the first rank in engineering. P Mahesh Anand, also from the same college, secured the first rank in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences and BSc Veterinary Science. Sai Saketika Chekuri from the same college was stood first in BPharma and Keerthana M from Arun National Public School secured the first place in BSc Agriculture.

As many as 1,94,308 students had appeared for the examinations that took place from March 29 to 30 at 431 exam centres across the state. Boys and girls fared equally well in all the subjects. While boys scored well in Engineering, BPharma and DPharma, girls scored better in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, BSc Agriculture and Bachelors in Veterinary Sciences. Meanwhile, commenting on the method of conducting the exam, State Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda said discussions are on about making the examination online.

The toppers celebrate with their families; (Left) Jeffin Biju secured the 1st rank in engineering, while Sai Saketika Chekuri came 1st in pharmacy; (Below) All three students are from Bengaluru-based colleges |Express

Department mulls regulating engg fees

The Education Department is contemplating a fee regulatory committee to crackdown on the exorbitant fees charged by private engineering colleges across the state. Some engineering colleges have already started quoting excessive fees. For instance, one college is charging up to Rs 48 lakh just for admission, sources said. Considering the enormous fees that students are being charged for admissions to engineering colleges, Devegowda said a committee is being formed to cap the admission fees. “At the moment, private colleges believe they have the right to do anything, but they will soon be reined in,” he added. Also, department officials said it is mandatory that colleges display the fees of the seats under the management quota. Officials from the department said the verification of documents will take place on June 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CET bengaluru common entrance test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp