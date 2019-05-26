Compensate customer for faulty TV: Consumer Forum to LG

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: LG Electronics India Private Limited and its dealer at Marathahalli have been ordered to compensate a customer for delivering a faulty smart TV.

The dealer replaced a faulty, used TV of the customer with another faulty one. When the customer failed to evoke any response from the company, he was forced to move the consumer forum. Calling it ‘deficiency in service’, the IV Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum directed the LG Electronics India Private Limited CEO, Rajeev Nair to refund Rs 1.61 lakh to the complainant, with interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum, from December 27 2014, till the date of realisation.

The forum, comprising president RK Prathibha and N R Roopa also directed them to refund Rs 6,790, the cost of additional warranty, to the complainant with compensation of Rs 10,000 and litigation cost of Rs 2,000.According to the order, complainant Sudip Datta, residing in Vignana Nagar in Bengaluru, purchased LG 4K Smart LED TV (55 inch) on December 27, 2014 from E Zone in Marathahalli for Rs 1.61 lakh, and also purchased 2 years additional warranty for Rs 6,790.

After installation of the TV by LG, the complainant noticed that it was a TV that had already been used for 740 hours. It was also noticed that two bright white spots appeared at the bottom of the TV display panel. After the problems were brought to the notice of E Zone with a request to replace the TV, it was replaced with a brand new TV.

Shockingly, the complainant noticed that the second TV set too was used for four hours before reaching him and also some uneven bright glowing white patches appeared on the display screen. After the complainant informed the same, the employee of E Zone visited and inspected the TV and confirmed the existence of a light leakage issue.

They agreed to refund the amount for customer satisfaction, but the same was not done. Hence, the complainant moved the forum for relief.