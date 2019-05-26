Home Cities Bengaluru

Compensate customer for faulty TV: Consumer Forum to LG

LG Electronics India Private Limited and its dealer at Marathahalli have been ordered to compensate a customer for delivering a faulty smart TV.

Published: 26th May 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: LG Electronics India Private Limited and its dealer at Marathahalli have been ordered to compensate a customer for delivering a faulty smart TV.

The dealer replaced a faulty, used TV of the customer with another faulty one. When the customer failed to evoke any response from the company, he was forced to move the consumer forum. Calling it ‘deficiency in service’, the IV Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum directed the LG Electronics India Private Limited CEO, Rajeev Nair to refund Rs 1.61 lakh to the complainant, with interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum, from December 27 2014, till the date of realisation.

The forum, comprising president RK Prathibha and N R Roopa also directed them to refund Rs 6,790, the cost of additional warranty, to the complainant with compensation of Rs 10,000 and litigation cost of Rs 2,000.According to the order, complainant Sudip Datta, residing in Vignana Nagar in Bengaluru, purchased LG 4K Smart LED TV (55 inch) on December 27, 2014 from E Zone in Marathahalli for Rs 1.61 lakh, and also purchased 2 years additional warranty for Rs 6,790.

After installation of the TV by LG, the complainant noticed that it was a TV that had already been used for 740 hours. It was also noticed that two bright white spots appeared at the bottom of the TV display panel. After the problems were brought to the notice of E Zone with a request to replace the TV, it was replaced with a brand new TV.

Shockingly, the complainant noticed that the second TV set too was used for four hours before reaching him and also some uneven bright glowing white patches appeared on the display screen. After the complainant informed the same, the employee of E Zone visited and inspected the TV and confirmed the existence of a light leakage issue.

They agreed to refund the amount for customer satisfaction, but the same was not done. Hence, the complainant moved the forum for relief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
consumer forum LG bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp