Home Cities Bengaluru

KSRTC bus collides with car, kills one, injures three

A 19-year-old youth was killed on the spot while three others suffered injuries when a speeding KSRTC bus collided with the car they were travelling in.

Published: 26th May 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

The car which was damaged after it was hit by the speeding KSRTC bus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old youth was killed on the spot while three others suffered injuries when a speeding KSRTC bus collided with the car they were travelling in. The incident occurred at Navarang junction in Rajajinagar in the early hours on Saturday. Police said reckless driving by the bus driver, Prakash Nayak, is the cause of the accident as he jumped the traffic signal.

The deceased is Ravi Kiran, a resident of Laggere. The injured are Puneeth (25), the car driver Gangadhar (31), Varalakshi (24) and three-year-old Sumanth. All hail from Mandya including the deceased. According to the police, the Gangadhar and Varalakshi were found crying on the streets of Mandya for help as they were not getting vehicles to take their son Sumanth to a hospital. The four-year-old was suffering from fever.

Kiran saw the helpless couple on the road and immediately called one of his friends Puneeth. He asked Puneeth to get his car so that they could take the boy to KC General hospital for treatment. As the car was passing through the signal, the speeding KSRTC bus crashed into the car. All of them who were inside the car were injured. When they were taken to a nearby hospital, Kiran was declared brought dead. Angry residents who witnessed the incident caught the bus driver and handed him over to Malleswaram police station.

Suraj, an eye witness said: “Kiran was sitting next to Puneeth when the bus hit the left door. The bus was coming from Byadagi to Bengaluru.” Tension gripped the accident spot as a mob tried to damage the bus.

However, police seized the bus before anything could happen. Kiran, a native of Nagamangala had come to Mandya a few years ago and was working in a fabrication company. Based on a complaint by Puneeth, investigations are on, the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC accident bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp