One killed, three hurt as Karnataka state bus collides with car

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old youth was killed on the spot while three others suffered injuries when a speeding KSRTC bus collided with the car they were travelling in. The incident occurred at Navarang junction in Rajajinagar in the early hours on Saturday. Police said reckless driving by the bus driver, Prakash Nayak, is the cause of the accident as he jumped the traffic signal.

The deceased is Ravi Kiran, a resident of Laggere. The injured are Puneeth (25), the car driver Gangadhar (31), Varalakshi (24) and three-year-old Sumanth. All hail from Mandya including the deceased. According to the police, the Gangadhar and Varalakshi were found crying on the streets of Mandya for help as they were not getting vehicles to take their son Sumanth to a hospital. The four-year-old was suffering from fever.

Kiran saw the helpless couple on the road and immediately called one of his friends Puneeth. He asked Puneeth to get his car so that they could take the boy to KC General hospital for treatment. As the car was passing through the signal, the speeding KSRTC bus crashed into the car. All of them who were inside the car were injured. When they were taken to a nearby hospital, Kiran was declared brought dead. Angry residents who witnessed the incident caught the bus driver and handed him over to Malleswaram police station.

Suraj, an eye witness said: “Kiran was sitting next to Puneeth when the bus hit the left door. The bus was coming from Byadagi to Bengaluru.” Tension gripped the accident spot as a mob tried to damage the bus.

However, police seized the bus before anything could happen. Kiran, a native of Nagamangala had come to Mandya a few years ago and was working in a fabrication company. Based on a complaint by Puneeth, investigations are on, the police added.