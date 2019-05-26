CET aspirants rush to verify documents on last day

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a tough day for several CET aspirants from the National Cadet Corps and sports quota as they had to find the fastest means to get to Bengaluru from various parts of the country on Sunday to submit their verification documents. Students who had written their exam in April end were not intimated about the documents required and the date on which the verification would be done for the quota.

Usually, a brochure is given to students after the exam at the centre itself. However, this year, the students believed that there was a change in the verification process until it was too late and their peers informed them that the verification dates were already out.

“Today (Saturday) is supposed to be the last day of verification. I was asked by my teacher if I had verified my documents and that is when I immediately headed to the Karnataka Examination Authority office, wrote an apology letter for the delay and submitted my documents,” said sportsperson Sheethal (name changed) who had to travel from Kodagu.

Another student, Neha (name changed) was in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh when she received a phone call from her friends in Bengaluru about the submission date.

“In two days, she came down to Bengaluru while she was on vacation. It was a mere coincidence that we saw the date announced on the website,” said her friend, a defence personnel’s daughter, who informed Neha about the date. Despite several attempts, officials were unavailable for comment.