Toppers look for better opportunities outside state

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what may seem like a surprising revelation, none of the CET toppers are keen to study in private engineering colleges in Karnataka. The exam, for most, was just another means to test their ability.

Engineering topper Jeffin Biju’s father Biju Joseph said his son started preparing for JEE (entrance exam for IITs) and this is what helped him score high marks in CET and CBSE. Jeffin will attempt JEE advanced for a seat in IIT, Madras.

He then intends to study artificial intelligence.BSc Veterinary Science and BNYS (Naturopathy and Yogic Science) topper P Mahesh Anand said he is now preparing for AIIMS.



Pharmacy topper Sai Saketika Chekuri said, “I want to complete electrical engineering from IIT Bombay.”