Bengaluru: Biker beaten by gang of five for commenting on wrong parking

A comment on parking etiquette by a 39-year-old labour inspector led to his being trashed severely by a group of four to five persons.

Published: 28th May 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A comment on parking etiquette by a 39-year-old labour inspector led to his being trashed severely by a group of four to five persons. The incident occurred in Adugodi police station limits on Saturday evening. 

In his complaint, the victim said that the group, irate at being questioned by him, entered into an argument and then attacked him with brass vessels as well as a metal bucket, leaving him seriously injured. The attack was so brutal in fact, that his helmet broke into pieces. Another bike rider, who tried to   come to his rescue, was also attacked. 

The injured has been identified as Rajesh CN, a resident of Cleveland Town. He works as a labour inspector for a subdivision of the Bengaluru rural district. He was on his way back to his house after work on Saturday around 6.15 pm when he reached the Mahalingeshwara Bande Main Road and found an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler parked haphazardly on the road blocking the way. 

“There were around four or five people talking. Usually roads are blocked for functions so I asked why the road had been blocked and if there was space for my bike to pass through,” Rajesh told The New Indian Express. “The group then started abusing me and shouting at me to leave. I was shocked at the abuses and I asked them to speak properly. This was when one person from behind hit me on my head. When I turned back, another person took my cellphone which was in a stand on my bike,” he said. 

The matter quickly took a turn for the worse when the group, started raining blows on Rajesh by then. “They continuously assaulted me and even brought an aluminium vessel kept in front of a house and hit me with it. Another person brought a piece of fibre glass and continued to assault me,” Rajesh said. 
When another bike rider, who tried to break up the fight, was also assaulted, the other passersby stopped intervening. 

A police constable, Ganesh, from the Adugodi police station, witnessed the attack and the accused escaped on seeing him arrive. Locals told Ganesh that the gang was led by a person named Naveen. Rajesh reached the  station, bleeding profusely and police directed him to a hospital first. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Isha Pant has spoken to Rajesh and assured him that the attackers will be put behind bars at the earliest. 

An investigating officer from Adugodi police station said, “We know who the attackers are, they are all absconding. Based on the complaint we have registered a case and formed a team to nab the absconders. A woman by the name Jyothi, known to the attackers, brought the phone to the police station and claimed that the phone had fallen on the road when Rajesh was attacked.” 

