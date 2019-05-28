Bengaluru NGO to help autistic teens be job ready

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lakshmi Narasimhan has been feeling more relieved these days. As a parent of Harikrishnan, a 22-year-old with autism spectrum disorder, one of her biggest concerns has been the career options available to her son. Narasimhan has enrolled him in a computer skill training programme at Abhyan Centre for Differently Abled, a city-based NGO. “We believe this new programme will give him immense benefits and a good career path,” she says.

The training programme is being organised by the NGO, in collaboration with Training and Research Initiatives (TRI), a training hub created by a team of psychologists and psychotherapists. Developed for children above 17 years, the programme is slated to be two-years-long and will focus on computer and soft skills training.

“We are looking for children above 17 years because till 16 years, children with autism get special education. But there is no training for them after that,” Dr Uma Krishnanan, director and founder, Abhyan Centre for Differently Abled, said.

The course is open for those who have completed their formal education. Dr Sherin P Antony, director, psychodiagnostics and child psychotherapy at TRI, said, “Nowadays, corporates are promoting diversity and inclusion. We are in talks with a few of them. Some companies are ready to recruit them for administrative or clerical roles.”

Only seven to eight seats are available in this programme, which will start in June. “If you ask these children to write a sentence, they may not be able to write it properly.But if you give them a computer system, they will be able to do it. So, we are helping children and individuals with autism by providing them computer-based training,” she said.