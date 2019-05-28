Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru top cop Annamalai K quits police force, pens emotional note

Annamalai said he wants to be a good father to his son and spend quality time with his family and that is the main reason for his decision. 

Annamalai K

Bengaluru DCP (South) Annamalai K (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer with a reputation for being clean and transparent, has submitted his resignation on Tuesday, requesting the government to relieve him from his duties. 

Annamalai K, presently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) in Bengaluru has submitted his resignation, leaving many surprised. On asking him the reason behind this move, Annamalai said he wants to be a good father to his son and spend quality time with his family and that is the main reason for his decision. 

Annamalai told the media that he was deeply hurt after the death of fellow police officer Madhukar Shetty. He said that Shetty's death made him re-examine his own life. In a statement, he said that he took the decision to resign during a visit to Kailash Manasarovar a few months ago. After discussing with his wife, he submitted his resignation six months later, today. 

The police officer also cleared rumours that he was going to join politics. He said that he plans to rest for the next six months and return to farming. "I want to see whether my sheep still listen to me as I am no more a cop now," he quipped in the statement. 

He ended the note by apologising if he had hurt anyone and thanked everyone for their support during his postings at Karkala, Udupi, Chikkamagalur and Bengaluru. 

