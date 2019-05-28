Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s power cables will go underground 

State government has been planning to get underground cables for power transmission in the city.

Published: 28th May 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Many electric poles in Malleswaram were affected by the heay rain and strong winds on Sunday | pandarinath b

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State government has been planning to get underground cables for power transmission in the city. The work for the same is expected to start within a month. Parameshwar visited Vijayanagar where many poles and trees were uprooted on Sunday.

According to sources, due to the rains, more than 100 trees have been uprooted and around 500 branches fell off. With this, many electric poles have been damaged and grounded as well. 

The government has approved underground electric cable work in the entire city. This will facilitate the removal of electric poles with wires overhead. It’s a Rs 5,000 crore project. Within one month, work will start and is likely to be completed within six months. We are taking in the first phase, 11 divisions.

These parts of Bengaluru will have no poles, said Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwar.He also said there are 61 teams from BBMP, BESCOM who are working to clear uprooted trees and repair poles. “We had taken enough measures. However tree fall was not predicted,’’ he added.

