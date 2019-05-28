Donkey luck: When Varuna weds Aruna, expect a cloudburst 

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This is the tale of Varuna and Aruna, married and separated, and who will renew their marital vows at 10.30am Wednesday. Venue: Santhebailu village, Chikkaballapur district, 50km from IT City Bengaluru.The marriage of the two donkeys had proved lucky for the district four years ago, with a pleased rain god had emptied its clouds over the district. The villagers, who truly believe that the marriage will help them this year too, is ready for the marriage feast again.

Obviously, no one here believes in the cloud seeding efforts by the government, or the Met department predicting a regular monsoon on the horizon. With drought looming up again, the villagers of Santhebailu have decided to marry them off again.

Interestingly, Aruna and Varuna, who belong to different villages, were separated but not divorced. Ramanna, the happy owner of the jack (male donkey) said, “We are bringing my Varuna to this village after four years. Two years ago, they had got donkeys from another village but mine is the luckiest.” Incidentally, Varuna is the rain god. “When all attempts to get the government to do something for us failed, we were left with no option but to please the rain gods with our own beliefs. The donkeys’ marriage is held to bring rain,” said Gangadhar, a farmer and one of the villagers who is part of the wedding organising committee.

They are spending around Rs 50,000 for the entire affair, including lunch for more than 1,000 guests. Attention has been paid to ritualistic details such as the perfect invitation card, the right wedding attire and the freshest flowers.“My donkey doesn’t get enough grass to graze too, but just a few days before the wedding she’s given good food to eat and we earn about Rs 3,000 that day,” said the owner of Aruna, the jenny (female donkey).

Santhebailu is known for its maize crop, but with no water available, it’s become difficult to cultivate it.

Incidentally, on Sunday, when the ‘chappara puje’ was done -- the ritual involves inserting a small stick into the earth -- it apparently rained. This has increased the villagers’ belief in the tradition, said Gangadhar.

Savithamma said that they are very similar to what are followed in a regular wedding. “The animal is dressed well and a traditional band is used. The newlywed ‘couple’ receive the blessings of the villagers after the mangalsutra is tied around the bride’s neck. Then the couple is taken out in a procession around the village. Then a wedding feast is spread out for the villagers, as well as the bride and groom.”

The invite has been circulating on social media too.