Driver promises marriage, rapes girlfriend, gets arrested

A 21-year-old woman filed a complaint against her boyfriend for allegedly raping and cheating her, by not marrying her as promised.

Published: 28th May 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old woman filed a complaint against her boyfriend for allegedly raping and cheating her, by not marrying her as promised.The woman alleged that her boyfriend forcibly had sex with her after getting her drunk.

He later promised to marry her and they continued to be physically intimate. However, for the last six months he has allegedly been avoiding her, and has refused to marry her. After several warnings, the     police finally arrested the boyfriend and sent him to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

The arrested has been identified as Nagaraj, 26, a resident of Shampura, who works as an autorickshaw driver. According to the complaint filed by Suma (name changed), they were residents of the same area. Nagaraj befriended her three years ago as she would travel in his auto.

In 2017, Nagaraj took Suma to his friend’s empty house where he mixed alcohol in her drunk. After consuming it, Nagaraj took advantage of Suma’s inebriated state and forcible had sex with her.
Suma said, “After that incident Nagaraj took me to many places and we continued to be physically intimate. I believed him completely as he had promised to marry me. But for the last six months he has been avoiding me.”

“I then approached DJ Halli police, who summoned Nagaraj and his family members and asked them to get Nagaraj married to me. They had taken three months’ time from the police. Nagaraj’s family members told the police that they would organise the marriage on April 22, but they didn’t do anything,” Suma said.

An investigating officer from DJ Halli police station said, “After we learnt that Nagaraj had no intentions of marrying Suma, we arrested him and sent him to jail.”

