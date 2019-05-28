Gauri Lankesh case: Government rewards SIT with Rs 25 lakh 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kanataka government on Saturday passed an order to release Rs 25 lakh as reward for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that investigated journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh murder case.

Around 91 policemen starting from the rank of IGP to police constables were part of SIT. The sanctioned amount will be distributed to these 91 policemen at the earliest.

Top brass officials heading the SIT had approached DG and IGP to ask the state government to sanction Rs 25 lakh on January 30 as reward. Considering the request made by the DG and IGP, the government on Saturday sanctioned the amount.

Gauri was shot dead by miscreants in front of her house around 8.20 pm on September 5, 2017. A case was registered in Rajarajeshwarinagar police station. Considering the sensitivity of the case, the state government had formed SIT to investigate the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police, M N Anucheth was made the chief investigating officer of the case. The SIT team made use of DNA profiling, gait analysis and other modern techniques and arrested 16 people in the case.