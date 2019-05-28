Karnataka students bag top ranks in COMEDK

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka () declared the results of Under Graduate Entrance Test 2019 (UGET) on Monday. The test was conducted online in 248 centres in 133 cities across the country. Out of the top 10 rank holders, five students from Karnataka secured fourth, fifth, seventh, ninth and 10th rank. Rishabh Adiga, a student of Deeskha Centre for Learning at Kanakapura Road, stood fourth in the country by scoring 165 marks out of 180.

According to COMEDK, of the first 100 rank holders, 37 are from Karnataka. The candidates wrote the test on May 12, 2019. Of the top 5,000 rank holders, 1,144 have secured at least 70 per cent. The highest marks were secured by a candidate from Uttar Pradesh at 169 out of 180. Karnataka topper Rishabh Adiga said, “It is great to make it to the top five ranks. I really worked hard.

I was away from gadgets and social media for about two years. I used to study for about 12 hours a day. I want to do something in computer science and get into IIIT Mumbai.”Gagan Hegde, also a student of Deeksha Centre for Learning PU College, secured the fifth rank in the country.

He said, “I was focusing on JEE advanced and it helped in COMEDK. I used to study for five to six hours every day. I now want to get into Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani or IIIT Hyderabad.”