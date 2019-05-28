Mentally ill man attacks three on BMTC bus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High drama prevailed in a moving BMTC bus on Monday after a 42-year-old man attacked three passengers with an iron rod. The incident took place at Binni Mill junction near Cottonpet. The angry mob thrashed the man and handed him over to Cottonpet police station. After the incident, a recorded video of the attack went viral on social media.

According to a police officer, around 12.30pm when the bus was heading towards Majestic, a resident of Magadi Road boarded the bus and attacked male passengers with an iron rod. The driver stopped the bus and the conductor alerted the police about the incident.

Hoysala police rushed to the spot and took him to the station. Identified as Kishore, he was taken to Victoria hospital where it was found that he was mentally challenged. The police filed a case against him.