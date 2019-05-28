Home Cities Bengaluru

The highly endangered species of day-sleepers

A lot of people claim to be day-dreamers but a select few are day-sleepers.

Published: 28th May 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a teenager, I read a self-help book that spoke about the habits of effective people. There were a number of life-lessons in it, but I never understood what ‘effective’ meant. Did it mean those who effectively put in their best at work? Or those who managed to get by life in the most effective manner?

If it was the latter, Mr Stephen Covey should have added another category of people to this list of effective elites – those who sleep in the day. The joy of sleeping in the afternoon hasn’t been written about enough. Most of us day-sleepers are looked down upon by the world, we are asked if we get bored. Society is becoming increasingly intolerant to our kind.

A lot of people claim to be day-dreamers but a select few are day-sleepers. These are people who live their life on their own philosophy – not one borrowed by philosophers from the West. They have decided to let life pass by them, to let the herds rush to their watering holes – as they bask in the comfort of their natural habitat.

A nice, sound nap in the afternoon is also of assistance when you want to drown out the madness of the day. Let’s face it, living can be problematic. Everyday life is a jigsaw of a thousand, chaotic, small requirements. Just surviving requires you to interact, to understand, to explain, to negotiate, to imbibe, decode and transfer.But take a nap in the afternoon and like an invisible blanket - everything fades out into a quiet, calming silence. The noise, the chaos, the need to understand and be understood – all of them float out of your body like smooth, smoky fumes. You wake up purged, pure. Like a monk after hours of meditation.

Most people are worried about ‘waking up on the wrong side’ of the bed. Day-sleepers have no such issues. If your day had a bad beginning, you can quickly go to sleep and reset it. Day-sleeping allows you to make minor time-travel corrections to your day.

We are unaffected by the trivialities of weather and traffic. We are unaffected by storms and cyclones — the last time I stepped out of my house in the day was during an earthquake scare. As a stand-up comedian, most of my work happens at night and I’m fresh as a daisy when my turn comes.

However, all is not rosy at our end. I have noticed that our numbers are quickly dwindling. Back in my childhood, nearly all the adults I knew would take a nap in the afternoon. I find that is no more the case, as the cut-throat competition of today’s world requires one to stay awake in the day. Like leopards and orangutans, the breed of day-sleepers is quickly slipping into extinction.

If you happen to meet or know a day-sleeper, please be nice to them. Please take down their number and remember never to call them during the day. If something really urgent comes up, send them a post-card through IndiaPost.

If I’d had the fortune of meeting Mr Stephen Covey, I would humbly ask him to add another habit among those followed by highly effective people. For we are people who have a different outlook of life. What is life, after all, if not the interval between two naps?

The author is a writer and comedian.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp