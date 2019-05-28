These linemen are Bengaluru’s unsung heroes

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Appaji (43), a lineman with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) travels for nearly two hours every day from Maralawadi village in Kanakapura to his office in Girinagar. He has not been home since Saturday, thanks to the heavy downpour in the city that brought down hundreds of trees and as many electric poles. Appaji and his colleagues have been working round the clock to ensure that power is restored in many places throughout the city.

“It’s been three days since I have gone home. We are a team of 10 people who work in shifts round-the-clock. But in an emergency situation like this, we have to work extra hours. Our tiny office has become our home, although we are spending more of the time on the roads. Once in a while we come to the office and sleep for an hour or two, and then again it’s time to rush to repair electric poles and wires,” Appaji said.

Unfortunately, at his home in Maralawadi, his aged parents, wife and children are spending their nights in candlelight. “There is absolutely no power there,” Appaji said. “I have no time to think about that. All we are doing is attending calls and rushing to the spots that need fixing. If we do not reach places on time, people get angry with us. They ask us ‘why do you take your salary? It is our tax money’,” he said. Appaji is only one of the many linemen who are going the extra mile to make lives easier in the city.

Nagendra M G, a resident of Dasarahalli, has been a lineman for the last 10 years. He works at Chandra Layout and he too has not gone home since Saturday. “My wife and parents keep calling but I cannot go home until I finish my work. Our work here goes on till the wee hours of the next day,” he said.

Nagendra, who is also doing Diploma in electrical engineering, said, “I manage to study whenever I can. But with the rains and complaints pouring in, there is no time to study. If I pass my diploma, I can become a junior engineer.” He recalled how his team has a gruelling time in 2010 when 280 poles fell in the city.

Climbing countless number of poles also comes with risks, said Manjunath, who works at Basaveshwaranagar and has 20 years of experience. “This one time, two of my colleagues were injured when they climbed poles,” he said.

Another lineman Lingaraj said he cannot remember the number of poles he has climed. He went back home on Monday after working for two long days. “But I was back again on the field at 8am. We are repairing as much as we can,” he said. At his home too, his parents are spending their days and nights without power.