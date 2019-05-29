BBMP bypolls: Sagayapuram, Kaveripuram to vote today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bypolls to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wards -- Sagayapuram and Kaveripura -- will be held on Wednesday, and counting will be on May 31. The seats fell vacant after the demise of Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar and V Elumalai, who were councillors of Kaveripura and Sagayapuram wards, respectively.

From Sagayapuram ward, Jayerim from the BJP is contesting against Palaniyamma from the Congress, who is Elumalai’s sister. Former hooch queen Marimuthu is contesting as an independent. The ward is reserved for general category candidates. JDS, as part of the coalition with Congress, has not fielded any candidate.

From Kaveripura ward, Susheela from JDS is contesting against Pallavi from BJP. Ramila’s sister and sister-in-law had been vying to contest from Kaveripura on a JDS ticket, but none of them got it.