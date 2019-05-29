Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP bypolls: Sagayapuram, Kaveripuram to vote today

The ward is reserved for general category candidates. JDS, as part of the coalition with Congress, has not fielded any candidate.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Residents preparing for by-elections at Sagayapuram ward in Bengaluru on Tuesday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bypolls to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wards -- Sagayapuram and Kaveripura -- will be held on Wednesday, and counting will be on May 31. The seats fell vacant after the demise of Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar and V Elumalai, who were councillors of Kaveripura and Sagayapuram wards, respectively.

From Sagayapuram ward, Jayerim from the BJP is contesting against Palaniyamma from the Congress, who is Elumalai’s sister. Former hooch queen Marimuthu is contesting as an independent. The ward is reserved for general category candidates. JDS, as part of the coalition with Congress, has not fielded any candidate.

From Kaveripura ward, Susheela from JDS is contesting against Pallavi from BJP.  Ramila’s sister and sister-in-law had been vying to contest from Kaveripura on a JDS ticket, but none of them got it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP bypolls Bypolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp