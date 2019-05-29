Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bus rams into truck, passengers escape with minor injuries

The police said that the incident occurred at 1 am and the bus was heading to Majestic, from Ananthpur.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A KSRTC bus collided with a moving container truck on Bellary Road flyover on Monday night, leaving the driver severely injured. However, 13 passengers miraculously escaped with minor injuries.

This incident was followed by another accident which took place a day back, where five of a family were killed on the same flyover. It took place when a speeding ambulance collided into their car.

The police said that the incident occurred at 1 am and the bus was heading to Majestic, from Ananthpur. The driver, Nandan, was rushed to a private hospital. He has got multiple fractures is recovering from the injuries. The passengers were taken to Yelahanka government hospital for first aid treatment. Yelahanka traffic police arrested the truck driver, Kishore, who hails from Tamil Nadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC bus bengaluru accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp