Bengaluru: Bus rams into truck, passengers escape with minor injuries

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A KSRTC bus collided with a moving container truck on Bellary Road flyover on Monday night, leaving the driver severely injured. However, 13 passengers miraculously escaped with minor injuries.

This incident was followed by another accident which took place a day back, where five of a family were killed on the same flyover. It took place when a speeding ambulance collided into their car.

The police said that the incident occurred at 1 am and the bus was heading to Majestic, from Ananthpur. The driver, Nandan, was rushed to a private hospital. He has got multiple fractures is recovering from the injuries. The passengers were taken to Yelahanka government hospital for first aid treatment. Yelahanka traffic police arrested the truck driver, Kishore, who hails from Tamil Nadu.