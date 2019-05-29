Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Kin of theft accused barge into police station, assault cops

Hulimavu police had a tough time controlling a family of three who barged into the police station and started assaulting cops.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:45 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hulimavu police had a tough time controlling a family of three who barged into the police station and started assaulting cops. The police had detained a woman who was suspected to be involved in a theft case.

A theft case was filed against Geetha, a domestic helper who was working in the house of one Meetesh Mishra. In her complaint, Meetesh said that Geetha had quit work on April 16 sighting health issues. Meanwhile, Meetesh had bought gold bangles worth Rs 4 lakh for her relative’s wedding. However, when she went looking for the bangles on May 13, they were missing. On May 24, she filed a complaint against Geetha.

Hulimavu police detained Geetha on May 26 and brought her to the station for interrogation. On the same day, Geetha’s daughter Chaitanya (21) and relatives Hemavathi (43) and Prashanth (24) came to the police station. They went to woman constable Shakuntala (24) and asked where Geetha was. When Shakuntala told them to speak with the police inspector, they started abusing her. Things escalated and soon the trio pushed Shakuntala to the ground and assaulted her.

Head constable Puttaswamy came to the constable’s rescue but he too was assaulted. Other police personnel caught Hemavathi and Prashanth but when they went towards Chaitanya, she allegedly tore her clothes and tried to blame it on the policemen. She then fled the police station, police said. Hulimavu police later arrested Chaitanya too.

Shakuntala filed a complaint against the three. An investigating officer said Geetha had confessed to have stolen the bangles and that she had pledged the bangles with different jewellers. “We have recovered two of the four pairs of bangles. Geetha has been taken into police custody. She seems to be a habitual offender and leads a lavish life,” an officer added.

