Bengaluru: PES Varsity plans to transform dirty service lane into green walking path

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to demonstrate how a footpath should ideally look like, PES University has decided to build a 1-km stretch of walking track with added facilities and attractions for the public. The stretch is located on Ring Road in Banashankari adjoining the university, Chancellor Dr MR Doreswamy said, adding that the new scheme will be part of their social commitment exercise.

The walking track will provide a relaxing ambience for early morning walkers, with green patches and benches set up along the stretch. “The service road adjoining the university is not being used properly. There is a lot of garbage strewn around, so we decided to take up the initiative of road maintenance, and want to build a walking track for senior citizens on both sides of the road,” a university official said. They also plan to showcase eminent Indian personalities and heritage of the city at the spot. “Sculptures of Gandhiji and Swami Vivekananda may come up, and heritage sculptures are also part of the vision,” the officer added.

The university plans to carry out these programmes on the lines of Hong Kong. “I recently visited Hong Kong and noticed that the footpaths there are very well-maintained,” Doreswamy told City Express. “That is when I decided that a similar project can be brought here. This is a pilot project, which can be taken up on a larger scale by others as well,” he added.

The university authorities have already requested BBMP Commissioner to grant permission for the initiative. An agreement is expected to be signed in the next two weeks, and work will be completed by the end of this year.

“We have earlier undertaken similar schemes, such as the bus shelter at Banashankari 2nd stage, and maintenance of a BBMP park for the past 12 years. This project will be taken up by our architecture department,” Doreswamy added.