Karnataka HC orders Bangladeshi woman’s deportation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered the state and centre to deport a 21-year-old woman, a native of a village in Gopalganj district of Bangladesh, immediately.

Justice B Veerappa issued this direction after hearing a petition filed by the victim, who was presently housed at the Government Reception Centre, on Hosur Road in the city. The victim, who was married and has a minor boy aged about 5 years, moved the court alleging that her health was deteriorating as she was languishing at the centre from the past one year despite a trial court ordering her deportation.

According to the Madiwala police, who investigated her case in June last year, the woman was befriended by a person named Ithi on Facebook in 2017. Ithi introduced the victim to a person named Roopa who told the victim that she will get her a job in Bengaluru. Believing her, the victim agreed to come to Bengaluru, after which Roopa sent a person to the victim’s native. The person promised to get her a passport and other documents. Accordingly, he did and brought her to Kolkata and helped her board a train to Bengaluru.

After reaching the city, Roopa asked the victim to do sex-work, claiming that jobs in the I-T city did not pay well. Though she refused, Roopa allegedly forced her to consume alcohol and pushed her into the flesh trade. She was also not allowed to leave the building and her SIM card was broken to avoid contact with the outside world. She finally escaped from the house when Roopa was asleep and managed to reach the Madiwala police station.