Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Forest Dept seeks citizen help in conservation efforts

The film is a documentary about the state’s biodiversity, narrated by English broadcaster David Attenborough.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s your chance to know how you can play an active role in conservation of forests. Karnataka Eco-Tourism Development Board is organising a day-long One With Nature programme to understand better its role in serving people, and encourage citizens to play a larger role as volunteers. The event will be held at Doresinapalya forest campus on June 1.

“We will screen the Wild Karnataka film and participants can interact with the filmmaker, Amogha Varsha,” B R Ramesh, General Manager (Forests), said. “Wildlife expert Sanjay Gubbi will talk about man-animal conflict while S Karthikeyan, Chief Naturalist, Jungle Lodges & Resorts, will conduct a nature walk. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sanjay Mohan, will educate people on how they can volunteer,” he added. People will be told how they can participate in conducting wildlife census, help combat forest fires, and help in crowd management during jathres in forest areas.

The film is a documentary about the state’s biodiversity, narrated by English broadcaster David Attenborough. People aged above 15 years can register for a fee of `500 on myecotrip.com before May 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Eco-Tourism Development Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp