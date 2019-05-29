Karnataka Forest Dept seeks citizen help in conservation efforts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s your chance to know how you can play an active role in conservation of forests. Karnataka Eco-Tourism Development Board is organising a day-long One With Nature programme to understand better its role in serving people, and encourage citizens to play a larger role as volunteers. The event will be held at Doresinapalya forest campus on June 1.

“We will screen the Wild Karnataka film and participants can interact with the filmmaker, Amogha Varsha,” B R Ramesh, General Manager (Forests), said. “Wildlife expert Sanjay Gubbi will talk about man-animal conflict while S Karthikeyan, Chief Naturalist, Jungle Lodges & Resorts, will conduct a nature walk. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sanjay Mohan, will educate people on how they can volunteer,” he added. People will be told how they can participate in conducting wildlife census, help combat forest fires, and help in crowd management during jathres in forest areas.

The film is a documentary about the state’s biodiversity, narrated by English broadcaster David Attenborough. People aged above 15 years can register for a fee of `500 on myecotrip.com before May 31.