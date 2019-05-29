KSRTC can’t transfer staff sans consent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief to thousands of employees of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the Karnataka High Court said that employees of the corporation cannot be transferred to its three other corporations without their consent.

Justice R Devdas, in the judgment pronounced on Tuesday, quashed the portion of the government order dated August 5, 2000, while allowing writ petitions filed by Abdul Aziz K, Mithur House, Bantwal taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, and others, who have questioned their transfer orders.

The portion of the Government Order dated August 5, 2000, has been declared unconstitutional by the high court.

“The maintenance of Class I and II officers cadre shall continue in the KSRTC. The KSRTC shall have powers to depute these officers to the newly constituted corporation, subject to requirement. There is no provision to draw deputation allowance on such deputation...”

While quashing the above order, the high court said it is not legally permissible to transfer an employee of KSRTC to Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Northwest Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) or Northeast Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) without the consent of the employee.