Mystery shrouds death of woman in PG room

Published: 29th May 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Harassed by a man, a 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in her paying guest accommodation on May 24. She left behind a suicide note in which she blamed a man for harassing her. However, she did not name the man. Hanumanthanagar police have now taken up an abetting of suicide case against this unknown person.

The deceased is Poojitha, a native of Madduru taluk in Mandya district. She was working as an architect and had been staying in a paying guest accommodation on SL Byrappa Road in Hanumanthanagar for the past few months. Police said that it was the PG accommodation owner who found Poojitha hanging from the ceiling around 3pm and informed her friend, Manju Nayak.

According to a complaint filed by Poojitha’s brother Manjunatha CS, he got a call from his sister’s mobile phone about the suicide at 3.45pm from a person who introduced himself as Manju Nayak.

On searching the room, police found the suicide note which initially said that nobody is responsible for Poojitha’s death. But later in the letter she wrote: “Nobody is responsible for my death is not the truth. I am being continuously harassed by a man, who is troubling me a lot. Unable to bare his harassment, I am ending my life.” Manjunath later told the police that Nayak was Poojitha’s friend and it was he who had helped her find the PG accommodation.

Manjunath, however, added that Nayak had unlocked his sister’s phone in order to make the call and he suspects that he may have deleted messages and numbers from the call list.

TAGS
bengaluru suicide crime harassment

