Home Cities Bengaluru

Rare surgery on conjoined Mauritian twins ensures one survives

It was then found that one of the child was weak with poorly developed lungs and abnormal blood vessels and they could only save the healthy child.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Two-months-old Cleanne Papillion survives the thoracopagus separation surgery | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a rare surgery, specialists at a city hospital operated on two conjoined two-months-old Mauritian twins, who were sharing one heart with seven chambers. They managed to save the life of one of the twins, while performing South India’s first thoracopagus separation surgery.

The procedure, stenting of the patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) – an opening between two blood vessels leading from the heart – was carried out at the Narayana Health City. The surviving twin, a baby girl, is named Cleanne Papillon.

Usually, conjoined twins have their bodies joined from the neck to the upper abdomen. In this case, however, their hearts were also joined. Instead of four chambers for each heart, they had seven chambers, an extremely rare case which had doctors in Mauritius shocked.

The twins’ parents were asked to consult other hospitals and they eventually decided to bring the children to Bengaluru after visiting other hospitals in Europe and Asia. A multidisciplinary team headed by a paediatric surgeon, and comprising of a pediactric cardiologist, critical care service consultant, anaesthesia consultant, and neonatology consultant, examined the babies. The doctors put them in intensive care, and once stabilized, PDA stenting was performed to improve the condition of the heart.

It was then found that one of the child was weak with poorly developed lungs and abnormal blood vessels and they could only save the healthy child.

“The survival rate in conjoined twins is minimal. In fact, the survival ratio of Siamese twins with a fused heart is even lower. The child is the ‘3rd Miracle Baby’ in the world who has survived a Thoracopagus separation surgery,” said D’ Cruz.

Cleanne’s father Ian Papillon said, “We thought we will lose both of them. Today, we have at least one of our babies with us.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru conjoined Mauritian twins rare heart surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp