Straws in the wind

By Express News Service

KSE spreads the cheer with laddoos

With election results just out, the flavour of the season is laddoos. All sizes and shapes are being stuffed down gullets and distributed as part of celebrations in the BJP camp, and it’s confectioners who are making a killing. Like a team in Shivamogga rolling out 1 lakh laddoos in time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony on Thursday, courtesy former deputy chief minister and Shivamogga BJP MLA K S Eshwarappa. Over 100 chefs are already busy preparing the laddoos at three venues, including Eshwarappa’s house. BJP workers will visit each household and distribute the laddoos on Thursday morning. “Dignitaries from various countries will be at the oath-taking ceremony. We are celebrating this occasion by distributing laddoos to the entire city,” KSE told reporters on Tuesday, biting into a laddoo as chief taster. Eshwarappa was credited with ensuring that BJP candidate B Y Raghavendra won the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 47,908 votes. But just a minute, KSE must have got his calculations wrong this time: 1 lakh laddoos will definitely not suffice for all the households of this city.

Caste combinations can leave voter dizzy

The Congress and JDS might have forged an alliance as parties, but it was the failure of the alliance of communities that is a hot topic in Tumkur, the Lok Sabha seat from where former PM H D Deve Gowda lost miserably. For over a decade, this seat has not had a Gowda as MP, except in 2014 when S P Muddahanume Gowda won. Reason: The other castes would ally to defeat the Gowda leader, with the widely-held perception that they dominate all others. But the soft-spoken Muddahanume Gowda appeared to have won hearts across communities. Until then, it was Lingayat leaders S Mallikarjunaiah and G S Basavaraju who won alternative terms through eight LS elections, backed by the traditional alliance of castes. Deputy CM G Parameshwara, himself a Dalit, experimented with the Gowda-Dalit (Gow-Da) combination, taking Muslims for granted, whereas Basavaraju went with the Golla-Lingayat-Kuruba (Go-Lin-K) combination, and also wooed the ST Nayakas. Whatever the permutations and combinations that psephologists decipher, the observation that the role of caste is on the decline is sheer bunkum. Tumkur just proved it.

The high and low of trading caste insults

Many have considered this election as the nadir when it comes to exchange of insults on the political stage. Elections are over, but barbs and insults are still flying around. The latest was a medium-range missile by Congress ‘rebel’ Kyatsandra Rajanna, who used the word ‘Dakhlaru’, which stands for one of the lowest among the gradation of many scheduled castes. Raising a pitch for Vokkaliga votes, he said at a presser: “Deve Gowda is Vokkaligaru and what about Muddahanume Gowda, is he a Dakhlaru?’’ He meant that both Gowdas are Vokkaligas. It was Rajanna’s specialised way of analysing the poll results after Deve Gowda’s shock defeat in Tumkur. But this did not go well with Tumkur Rural JDS MLA Gowrishankar, who roared, “Rajanna hallu hididukondu mathadbeku! Neenu obbane gandsalla!’’ It was Gowrishankar’s way of asking Rajanna to exercise self-control and tell him that he was not the only man (who can throw insults around). And so the exercise of abuse and counter-abuse continues.