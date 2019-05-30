Bengaluru: Woman accuses her colleague of rape

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old divorcee working as First Division Assistant (FDA) in a government establishment has filed a complaint against her male colleague for allegedly cheating her. She claims they were in a physical relationship, as the colleague promised to marry her. Two years into their relationship, the accused allegedly said he was no longer interested in her. After approaching him several times, she finally knocked the doors of the police.

Sushma (name changed) is a resident of Chickpet and has been working as FDA since 2012. The accused has been identified as Sharath Kumar R, a resident of Katriguppe. Two years back Sharath proposed to marry Sushma. Since then they’ve been in a relationship and kept it a secret from people at work.

Kumar would even take Sushma for weekend trips, where they would stay in resorts and home stays. Sushma said they would be physically intimate, and she did not oppose it, as he had promised to marry her. He would even take her to his house when his family members were away. Whenever Sushma would raise the question of marriage, Kumar would give excuses, sighting his mother’s illness. Sushma later got in touch with Kumar’s mother and informed her about their relationship. “His mother did not object to the marriage,” she said.

From the last few months, Kumar started avoiding Sushma and even stopped responding to her calls. When she approached him in person, Kumar refused and even said she would face dire consequences if she asked him for marriage again. An investigating officer from Channammanakere Acchukattu police station told The New Indian Express, “We have taken up the case of rape, cheating and are investigating.”