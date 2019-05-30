Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Centre’s consent vital for suburban project’

He also said the official version was that K-Ride needs to prepare another Detailed Project Report.

BENGALURU: The tussle between the Centre and the state to get credit for implementing the suburban rail project has resulted in its present stalemate, hinted Ajay Kumar Singh,  General Manager of South Western Railway. Replying to queries from newspersons after launching a medical centre at KSR Railway Station, Singh said the cost involved in the project is very high, nearly Rs 23,000 crore. “If that much cost is going to be spent, then who will get the credit for it? “ he posed rhetorically.

He also said the official version was that K-Ride needs to prepare another Detailed Project Report. “There are many other issues regarding the suburban, “ he added. “Due to the huge cost involved in putting in place the suburban rail project, the Centre’s consent is vital. A positive indication from the Prime Minister was required to go ahead, “ he said.  

He hoped that the project would move faster since a new government was in place. The GM also conceded that running of suburban services along the routes operated by Metro will hit it badly. This aspect has been frequently stressed by top Metro officials, particularly with reference to the Kengeri-Whitefield Line.

 “Metro is definitely costlier than the suburban. If we run parallel to them, then nobody will go there,” he said. The land issues pertaining to the quadrupling of the Cantonment-Whitefield line have been sorted out and tenders will be floated shortly,  Singh added.

