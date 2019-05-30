Citizens plan plog-run for green cause  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Come June 5, and conservation enthusiasts seize the opportunity to make themselves heard about environment issues. This Environment Day too, a few citizen groups are planning to raise awareness about the need for a clean and green earth – in a not-so-usual way.

Groups such as Bengaluru Ploggers, Beautiful Bengaluru, Green Roadies, Fridays for Future, and Swedish Alumni Network India, Bengaluru chapter, are joining forces to conduct two plog runs simultaneously in the city between 6.30 and 8am on June 5. While one event will take place in Lalbagh Botanical Garden, the other is scheduled to be held on VV Puram food street. Plogging is a swedish concept wherein people run or jog while also stopping to pick up trash.

“We chose these places as a lot of single-use disposable items, such as tetra packs, water bottles, etc are thrown on the street,” Nagaraj G, a member of Bengaluru Ploggers, said. “The plogging fraternity wanted to raise awareness on how this affects our environment. This is more to do with civic sense and less to do with blaming the government,” he added.

The group had earlier organised a few plog runs in Cubbon Park, and was happy to see the impact when people started bringing their own water bottles from home. “We wanted to bring this change among vendors in VV Puram food street as well, where paper crockery is disposed in gutters,” Nagaraj said, adding that it is a Herculean task for anyone to segregate small plastic sachets.

The participants will also promote alternatives such as use of stainless steel. The Swedish Alumni Network India will distribute rare medicinal plants, procured from the Indian Institute of Horticulture Research.

Renuka Jain, joint secretary of the organisation, said, “People join us when we conduct plog runs and we wanted to do the same in Lalbagh. The objective of distributing the plants is to preserve bio-diversity,” she added, citing the example of Ashoka saplings that do not get a proper environment to grow in and are endangered.The ploggers will stop to speak to passersby on the harmful impact of plastic use.