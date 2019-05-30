Colouring lives of marginalised 

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Like any other transgender person in the country, Prathana too had to face enormous struggles to try and lead a life with dignity. Thankfully, most of the hardships are reduced to bad memories now. The 22-year-old earns good money today through her work at Aravani Art Project and evens own a house in Marathalli. She thanks the project for bringing a change in her life. The initiative explores artists in the transgender community, and gives them livelihood.

They have so far undertaken several wall art projects, for government agencies as well as private clients. Consisting of members coming from middle class or lower middle class families, the team today stands out as a group of dignified professionals. “Our team members are not trained professionals. We just give them cameras and paint brushes. It is their hard work that fetches us more projects,” Purnima Sukumar, the co-founder of Aravani Art Project, said.

The quality of work done by these artists has gained appreciation by their corporate clients, including General Electric and Goldman Sachs, the premises of which they painted last week. The team, which consists of six transwomen and two female leads, has done projects in Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and other cities. “We get a lot of projects through word of mouth. And when we get a project, we don’t go there as an NGO or an organisation. We are professionals. We earn for what we do, and art is something we love,” said Sanah, a transwoman and team member of the project.

With an increasing number of projects, the Bengaluru-based art studio aims to reach out to more people in various places in the country, especially small towns and rural areas, so that they can expand their scope of work.

Chandri, another member of the group, recalls how, sometimes, people are sceptical initially, but after seeing their work, they change their opinion. “Once, we were doing an art project in a government school. The principal there was unclear about how will we do this, what will be the quality of the work and so on,” Chandri said. “But after we completed the project, he appreciated us. We have never had any bad response from our clients till now.”