Home Cities Bengaluru

Colouring lives of marginalised 

Like any other transgender person in the country, Prathana too had to face enormous struggles to try and lead a life with dignity.

Published: 30th May 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The Aravani Art Project team consists of six transwomen and two female leads and has done projects in Delhi and Pune too

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Like any other transgender person in the country, Prathana too had to face enormous struggles to try and lead a life with dignity. Thankfully, most of the hardships are reduced to bad memories now. The 22-year-old earns good money today through her work at Aravani Art Project and evens own a house in Marathalli. She thanks the project for bringing a change in her life. The initiative explores artists in the transgender community, and gives them livelihood.

They have so far undertaken several wall art projects, for government agencies as well as private clients. Consisting of members coming from middle class or lower middle class families, the team today stands out as a group of dignified professionals. “Our team members are not trained professionals. We just give them cameras and paint brushes. It is their hard work that fetches us more projects,” Purnima Sukumar, the co-founder of Aravani Art Project, said.  

The quality of work done by these artists has gained appreciation by their corporate clients, including General Electric and Goldman Sachs, the premises of which they painted last week. The team, which consists of six transwomen and two female leads, has done projects in Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and other cities. “We get a lot of projects through word of mouth. And when we get a project, we don’t go there as an NGO or an organisation. We are professionals. We earn for what we do, and art is something we love,” said Sanah, a transwoman and team member of the project.

With an increasing number of projects, the Bengaluru-based art studio aims to reach out to more people in various places in the country, especially small towns and rural areas, so that they can expand their scope of work.    

Chandri, another member of the group, recalls how, sometimes, people are sceptical initially, but after seeing their work, they change their opinion. “Once, we were doing an art project in a government school. The principal there was unclear about how will we do this, what will be the quality of the work and so on,” Chandri said. “But after we completed the project, he appreciated us. We have never had any bad response from our clients till now.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
transgender

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp