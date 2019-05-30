Helpline, cops to promote women entrepreneurship

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women’s organisation Parihar, which is supported by the city police, is coming together with the police and Handcraft Studio Academy to conduct a three-day skill development programme for underprivileged women. The event, Spoorthi, will be attended by around 50 women who had earlier been counselled at the centre.

To be held at Police Commissioner’s office at Infantry Road from May 30 to June 1, the programme will be inaugurated by Commissioner T Suneel Kumar. The first two days will focus on training women on handicraft making. On the third day, a public exhibition will be held to showcase their products, such as jewellery, cloth bags and baked goods.

Lakshmi, for instance, is looking forward to displaying her bags. The 38-year-old had visited Parihar in January after her husband abandoned her and their four daughters. Since she knew how to stitch clothes, Lakshmi has taken up a full-time job to support her children. “I now stitch saree blouses and kurtis for customers and also supply cloth bags to supermarkets,” she told CE.

Rani Shetty, the head of Parihar, said. “There are three situations that women generally face -- pursue a career with husband’s support, without his support, and cases wherein there is no husband. It is in the third circumstance that it becomes essential for women to be able to stand on their own feet. We want to help them,” Shetty said.