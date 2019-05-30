Home Cities Bengaluru

How do you deal with the dreaded mid-week blues? 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Managing a start-up firm is a challenge and an exciting ride altogether. There are always a million things to do and no end to the workday in sight. But, owning a reasonable work-life balance is equally important in order to perform our level best.

Contrary to what it may seem, there are days when I have my share of stress and exertion. Battling with such times, I like to unwind and relax watching Netflix. It is a great way to relieve stress and get over things.

Also, I have a keen desire to experience new cuisines and places. Tasting varied cuisines is another way to unwind and relax after a hectic day at work. I mostly crave healthy food so I don’t miss a chance to binge on scrumptious food. I am equally passionate about exploring new places around me. Over the past few years, I have found out that travelling helps you de-stress like nothing else! Exploration gives me a chill of excitement, a burst of happiness and a thrill of energy.
-  Natasha Jain, CEO and co-founder, Bent Chair

Mid-week fever is quite common, as we feel there is nothing stimulating occurring in our lives. There are approaches to make the best of your week. We need to have a positive approach; to believe that being in the mid-week means that the weekend is close! You have to focus on your work in the weekdays to have the option to take the full advantage by the weekend.- Rishabh Chokhani, CEO, Naturevibe Botanicals

Most of us are bound by a time schedule that dictates how the week is going to go. People tend to feel sluggish during the mid-week. I believe one can drive away the mid-week blues by following some simple steps, such as: Get up early in the morning and feel the peaceful moments before sunrise; make sure that you front-load your day; walk, talk, share a few laughs with your co-workers, as it will help you refocus your mind; and exercising is the best way to re-energize your body and mind and will help you power through the week.

I like listening to podcasts like Business Wars and Masters of Scale by Reed Huffman where I get to learn about inspirational business scale up stories and world-famous business rivalries told in an engaging fashion. Whenever I feel low on energy, I turn to my favourite podcasts for inspiration. When I am under pressure due to the workload, my two lovely dogs are my biggest stress busters as they teach me how to live in the moment and not be too psyched out. Constantly working on something or reading a book helps me keep the mid-week blues at bay. I also go for long runs to de-clutter my mind. 
- Vinamra Pandiya, CEO and founder Qtrove.com  

