Is it possible to live in peace?

Jiddu Krishnamurti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: We may want peace and we may see the necessity of having peace but we do not live a peaceful life. And the world is preparing for war, ideologies fighting each other. They do not consider human beings but only the extension of power and so on. So we cannot possibly look for peace from the politicians and governments. That is a fact they have talked about Pacem in terris (meaning peace on earth) and there has never been peace on earth.

On the contrary, religions have helped to bring about wars. You know all about it so I won’t go into it. They have tortured, condemned, excommunicated, burnt and then the next moment they talk about peace. Probably the Buddhists and the Hindus are the only ancient Buddhists and Hindus, in their religion they have accepted the dictum ‘Don’t kill’ - but they do kill. That is just an idea again. And the Islamic world is full of what they are.

Those religions that are formed, established on books become bigotry, fundamentalists, and they become terrorists also of the world. And institutions and foundations, groups have promised peace. But they too do not give peace. So where does one find peace? One must see very clearly, because without peace, we are like animals, we are destroying each other. We are destroying the earth, the ocean, and the air. Politically and religiously, we depend on leaders to unify and bring peace in the world. But they have not succeeded either. Governments, politicians, religious people, those groups that are searching for peace, none of them have given human beings, you and me, the speaker, peace. So where do we find it? Without that fundamental necessity we cannot possibly understand greater things of life.

Together, we are going to go into this, not verbally, not intellectually, but find out for ourselves as human beings; without any guide, without any leadership because they have all failed. Without any priest, without any psychologists, can we have peace in the world? The word ‘peace’ is a rather complicated word. One can give different meanings to it depending upon our moods and intellectual concepts, romantically, emotionally we can give different meanings to it.